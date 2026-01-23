ATHENS — Georgia’s transfer portal class is small, as the Bulldogs brought in just eight transfers in this cycle.

But that doesn’t tell the entire story with Georgia’s haul. Based on average player ranking, the Bulldogs have the No. 6-ranked transfer portal class. It was a play for quality over quantity for the most part.

With the few additions Georgia did make, the Bulldogs are counting on their transfers to play a key role in 2026.

Below is a ranking of the transfer portal prospects based on their potential impact on next season’s team.

No. 8: Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Oregon

Beaver counts as a transfer because he enrolled at Oregon, but he’s really more of a 2026 signee. He fills the void created by Jared Curtis. It would take multiple catastrophes for Beaver to play meaningful reps next season but his presence ensures stability in the quarterback room moving forward.

No. 7: Braylon Conley, cornerback, USC

Conley is the second-youngest addition for Georgia, as he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. When you factor in the Bulldogs lost Dominick Kelly to Ohio State, the addition of Conley helps more. Were it not for Williams, Conley could well be higher on this list.

No. 6: Dante Dowdell, running back, Kentucky

On the surface, the addition of Dowdell is similar to that of Josh McCray a season ago. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, McCray had 53 carries for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns. With Georgia returning Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, the Bulldogs don’t need Dowdell to be a starting player but rather a rotational piece.

No. 5: Ja’Marley Riddle, safety, ECU

Riddle is the most interesting of Georgia’s defensive back additions. He should help at the safety position, one of the few holes on the Georgia defense. It’s fair to question how Riddle will handle the jump in competition, something Elo Modozie dealt with last year when he arrived from Army. Riddle does have two seasons of eligibility remaining, as Georgia hopes to tap into his upside.

No. 4: Khalil Barnes, star/safety, Clemson

Barnes arrives with the fewest questions of any transfer addition. He’s got just one year remaining, but he played plenty of key snaps for the Clemson Tigers over the past three seasons. That experience and production shouldn’t be ignored, especially with how Indiana and Miami leaned on those attributes this past season. Barnes helps fill the hole created by Joenel Aguero’s departure for Ole Miss.

No. 3: Gentry Williams, cornerback, Oklahoma

Williams has just one year of eligibility after coming over from Oklahoma. He’s got a very real injury history, missing time in each of the past two seasons because of shoulder issues. But when healthy, he was an impact player for the Sooners. With Georgia already having Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones at the position, Georgia can afford to take a swing on a player who if he hits would be a home run for the Georgia defense.

No. 2: Amaris Williams, defensive end, Auburn

Williams is undoubtedly the biggest get from the transfer portal. There aren’t very many defensive linemen like him who come available. Williams frees Georgia’s defense up to do so much more in 2026. The Bulldogs greatly missed Gabe Harris in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Having Williams should make life for Harris easier, all the while giving Georgia another disruptive defender on the defensive line. With Williams in the fold, this Georgia defensive line could be Georgia’s best since the 2021 group that powered the Bulldogs to a national championship.

No. 1: Isiah Canion, wide receiver, Georgia Tech

Williams was the splasher add, but given the Bulldogs lost six of their top seven pass catchers, no one will need to do more in 2026 than Canion. He had solid numbers at Georgia Tech, catching 33 passes for 480 yards and a team-high 4 touchdowns. Georgia won’t ask Canion to do what Zachariah Branch did, especially given the two are completely different skill sets. But if he fills the role of Colbie Young and does it for a full season, Georgia could have a major difference-maker at the wide receiver position once again.