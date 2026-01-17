Georgia has made an addition to its quarterback room, landing a 4-star prospect from the 2026 recruiting class in Bryson Beaver.

Beaver originally signed with Oregon but entered the transfer portal after the Ducks added Dylan Raiola, a one-time Georgia commitment, via the transfer portal. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to school for another season.

Georgia did not sign a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle after five-star quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed and flipped to Vanderbilt just before signing day. Beaver fills what would’ve been Curtis’s spot on the Georgia quarterback depth chart.

Beaver was the No. 12-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 174 quarterback overall in the class. Beaver held offers from Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU. He was a one-time Boise State commit before flipping to Oregon on June 25, 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback is from Murrieta, California. As a senior, he completed 65% of his passes for 1,753 yards. He threw 18 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Beaver ran for 201 yards on 37 carries, scoring twice.

Bryson Beaver: High school highlights

Georgia has not lost any quarterbacks from its 2026 room, as the Bulldogs bring back starter Gunner Stockton for the 2026 season.

In his first year as a starter, Stockton accounted for 34 touchdowns and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. The 2026 season will be Stockton’s last of college eligibility.

Behind Stockton on the roster include Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender. Puglisi has three seasons of eligibility remaining, while Montgomery and Millender each have four.

Georgia does have a commitment from 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade. He is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2028 class, but he is over two years away from enrolling in college.

Beaver becomes the second 2026 prospect the Bulldogs have landed who previously signed with another school. Georgia added Kentucky signee Dallas Dickerson as well.

Georgia is set to bring in 32 players from the 2026 signing class with Beaver now with the program. Most of those signed with Georgia during the early signing period and have already enrolled.

Georgia brought in seven players via the transfer portal, with just two coming on the offensive side of the ball in wide receiver Isiah Canion and running back Dante Dowdell.

Georgia went 12-2 this past season, losing in the College Football Playoff to Ole Miss.

