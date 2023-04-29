Robert Beal taken by San Francisco 49ers in fifth round 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft in the fifth round with pick No. 173.
Beal is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound edge rusher from Duluth, Ga. He is the second outside linebacker from Georgia to be taken in the draft, as Nolan Smith was taken with the No. 30 overall pick. Beal is the eighth Georgia player to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Beal becomes the 13th member from the 2021 Georgia defense to be drafted. Beal was actually the team’s leading pass rusher on that team. It produced a stunning seven first-round picks, but none of them had more sacks than Beal’s 6.5.
Beal did not have as productive a season as a senior, as he finished with 2.5 sacks. He was asked to play a different role for the Bulldogs, especially after Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
Beal did have a sack in each of the last two national championship games. Georgia won back-to-back national titles during Beal’s time with the program.
“Pass rusher, great athlete, is tough, physical,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beal. “I think Robert is going to be really successful in the NFL.”
A strong combine performance helped improve Beal’s draft stock, as he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. That finished just behind Smith as the third fastest time among his position group.
ESPN’s Todd McShay is a fan of Beal and is someone who thinks Beal can a better college career than a pro career.
“He’s a hard worker,” McShay said. His work ethic, he puts in the time in the weight room. I think the one area is getting him to understand concepts and working with him in that regard. But if you just turn him loose, he’s got a chance to outplay where he gets drafted.”
Beal started his career at Georgia in 2017 and played behind some talented edge rushers early in his career. He was teammates with Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson, who play for the New York Giants and New York Jets respectively.
What an NFL team is getting in Robert Beal
2023 NFL Combine results: Edge Robert Beal
40-yard dash: 4.48
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 247
Broad Jump: 10′3
Vertical Jump: 30′
