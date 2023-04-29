Robert Beal taken by San Francisco 49ers in fifth round 2023 NFL Draft

Beal is a 6-foot-4, 247-pound edge rusher from Duluth, Ga. He is the second outside linebacker from Georgia to be taken in the draft, as Nolan Smith was taken with the No. 30 overall pick. Beal is the eighth Georgia player to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft in the fifth round with pick No. 173.

Beal becomes the 13th member from the 2021 Georgia defense to be drafted. Beal was actually the team’s leading pass rusher on that team. It produced a stunning seven first-round picks, but none of them had more sacks than Beal’s 6.5.

Beal did not have as productive a season as a senior, as he finished with 2.5 sacks. He was asked to play a different role for the Bulldogs, especially after Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Beal did have a sack in each of the last two national championship games. Georgia won back-to-back national titles during Beal’s time with the program.

“Pass rusher, great athlete, is tough, physical,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beal. “I think Robert is going to be really successful in the NFL.”

A strong combine performance helped improve Beal’s draft stock, as he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. That finished just behind Smith as the third fastest time among his position group.

ESPN’s Todd McShay is a fan of Beal and is someone who thinks Beal can a better college career than a pro career.