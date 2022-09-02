Dawgnation Logo

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season?

Robert Beal-nolan Smith-Jalen Carter-Georgia football
Robert Beal (left), Nolan Smith (center) and Jalen Carter (right) are all back for the 'Dawgs this season. Which one of these three guys will lead the team in sacks this season? (Jeff Sentell)
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season?

Brandon Adams: Nolan Smith

Why: “This is as close to a “contract year” as you can get in college football. Nolan Smith has returned to the Bulldogs as a senior, but as the saying goes, he isn’t here for a season, he’s here for a reason. He wants to show NFL draft scouts he can get after the quarterback so he can make good on the projections once made of him when he was the nation’s No. 1 recruit.”

072022 Atlanta: Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith takes questions while holding his press conference at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Mike Griffith: Jalen Carter

Why: “Yes, I know defensive tackles aren’t supposed to lead this category in Kirby Smart defenses, but Carter has unique athleticism and will see more snaps this season.”

041622 Athens: Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) greets Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Connor Riley: Bobby Beal

Why: “Beal is not the flashy name but he’s just productive. He finished last year on a tear and with him finally at the top of the depth chart, I think he’s got a chance to really pin his ears back.

Robert Beal sacks quarterback Bo Nix during last year’s Auburn game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Hyosub Shin, Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell: Nolan Smith

Why: “The obvious pick really is Robert Beal. Jalen Carter can get to seven or eight sacks. Don’t discount guys like Xavian Sorey Jr. and Chaz Chambliss gobbling up sacks in the second halves of games that are not in doubt. But for me, the pick is Smith. He’s a senior. Finally more of the master out there. Not the up-and-coming former No. 1 overall recruit. Smith will be a clear face of the ‘Dawgs this fall and will tally the All-SEC and All-American level numbers in big games (remember Florida in 2021?) to prove it.

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) pursues Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
HYOSUB SHIN / AJC, AJC Freelancer

