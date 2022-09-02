Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season?
Just one more day until ......
We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season?
Brandon Adams: Nolan Smith
Why: “This is as close to a “contract year” as you can get in college football. Nolan Smith has returned to the Bulldogs as a senior, but as the saying goes, he isn’t here for a season, he’s here for a reason. He wants to show NFL draft scouts he can get after the quarterback so he can make good on the projections once made of him when he was the nation’s No. 1 recruit.”
Mike Griffith: Jalen Carter
Why: “Yes, I know defensive tackles aren’t supposed to lead this category in Kirby Smart defenses, but Carter has unique athleticism and will see more snaps this season.”
Connor Riley: Bobby Beal
Why: “Beal is not the flashy name but he’s just productive. He finished last year on a tear and with him finally at the top of the depth chart, I think he’s got a chance to really pin his ears back.”
Jeff Sentell: Nolan Smith
Why: “The obvious pick really is Robert Beal. Jalen Carter can get to seven or eight sacks. Don’t discount guys like Xavian Sorey Jr. and Chaz Chambliss gobbling up sacks in the second halves of games that are not in doubt. But for me, the pick is Smith. He’s a senior. Finally more of the master out there. Not the up-and-coming former No. 1 overall recruit. Smith will be a clear face of the ‘Dawgs this fall and will tally the All-SEC and All-American level numbers in big games (remember Florida in 2021?) to prove it.
SENTELL’S INTEL
