Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. Just one more day until ......

We are at the dawn of a new Georgia football season but the Cover 4 quick in-and-out game is not going anywhere. It is designed to come out as quickly as 2023 Georgia WR commit Yazeed Haynes has been making big plays so far this fall. The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Who will lead Georgia in sacks this season? Brandon Adams: Nolan Smith Why: “This is as close to a “contract year” as you can get in college football. Nolan Smith has returned to the Bulldogs as a senior, but as the saying goes, he isn’t here for a season, he’s here for a reason. He wants to show NFL draft scouts he can get after the quarterback so he can make good on the projections once made of him when he was the nation’s No. 1 recruit.” Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer Mike Griffith: Jalen Carter

Why: “Yes, I know defensive tackles aren’t supposed to lead this category in Kirby Smart defenses, but Carter has unique athleticism and will see more snaps this season.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer Connor Riley: Bobby Beal Why: “Beal is not the flashy name but he’s just productive. He finished last year on a tear and with him finally at the top of the depth chart, I think he’s got a chance to really pin his ears back.” Hyosub Shin , Dawgnation

UGA News