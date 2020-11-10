Tackle leader Roquan Smith leads top Georgia efforts in Week 9 of NFL Season

Not much has gone right for the Chicago Bears, as they’ve dropped three straight games as the offense continues to struggle. But former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith is doing his best to make things competitive.

Smith had another big performance on Sunday in a losing effort for the Bears. He racked up a team-high 11 tackles as well as a sack. He’s now got 62 solo tackles this season, the most in the NFL. He’s also got 12 tackles for loss, putting him third in the NFL in the category.

Around the NFL, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie got things started for the Buffalo Bills as they scored 44-points in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. McKenzie hauled in Josh Allen’s first of four touchdown passes on the day.

Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie for a quick @buffalobills TD to start the game! 📺: #SEAvsBUF on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MXkgo0fhcN pic.twitter.com/T3925qRDg1 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

Todd Gurley scored another touchdown on Sunday, giving him now 9 on the season. He added another 53 yards rushing for the Atlanta Falcons in their 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. Atlanta has won back-to-back games to move to 3-6 on the season.

It was a tough day for the Detroit Lions as they lost yet again, this time falling to the Minnesota Vikings. Matthew Stafford threw for 211 yards and a touchdown but he also threw an interception. He also left the game due to a concussion, though he is expected to be back on the field this Sunday.

D’Andre Swift added 64 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards for Detroit as well. The Lions take on the Washington Football team this coming Sunday.

One former Bulldog does seem poised to return to the field this week as Nick Chubb was activated from IR by the Cleveland Browns. He was not played since Week 4 due to an MCL injury he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns are 5-3 and in the thick of the AFC Playoff picture.

We have designated RB Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve Details » https://t.co/aUGBe9FyVL pic.twitter.com/2zKUCipMHs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2020

As for this week’s Top Dawg, the weekly honor that goes to the Bulldog who had the top week in the NFL, we’re going with Smith. He seems well on his way to making his first Pro Bowl of his NFL career.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears linebacker

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

