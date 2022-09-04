‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Mercer
    Auburn
    Memphis
    Mississippi State
  • (25) BYU
    50
    4th QTR
    5:26
    South Florida
    21
    South Dakota
    0
    4th QTR
    11:04
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    10
    4th QTR
    12:48
    Southern Miss
    17
    UMass
    10
    4th QTR
    11:13
    Tulane
    42
  • Elon
    17
    3rd QTR
    6:52
    Vanderbilt
    35
    Illinois State
    0
    4th QTR
    8:57
    (18) Wisconsin
    38
    Miami (OH)
    13
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (20) Kentucky
    30
    Albany
    10
    3rd QTR
    1:54
    (10) Baylor
    49
  • Army
    21
    4th QTR
    9:48
    Coastal Carolina
    31
    (7) Utah
    19
    4th QTR
    12:48
    Florida
    22
    Southeastern Louisiana
    7
    4th QTR
    10:24
    Louisiana
    17
    Grambling State
    3
    3rd QTR
    2:52
    Arkansas State
    44
  • Georgia State
    14
    3rd QTR
    11:43
    South Carolina
    12
    Utah State
    0
    3rd QTR
    13:37
    (1) Alabama
    48
    SMU
    31
    3rd QTR
    11:32
    North Texas
    10
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    3rd QTR
    11:53
    (2) Ohio State
    7
  • Louisville
    7
    Halftime
    Syracuse
    17
    Louisiana-Monroe
    3
    Halftime
    Texas
    24
    Murray State
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:47
    Texas Tech
    42
    Maine
    0
    Halftime
    New Mexico
    21
  • Colgate
    7
    Halftime
    Stanford
    28
    Idaho
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    Washington State
    0
    Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
  • Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
  • Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
    Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
    Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
    Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
  • Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
    Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
  • Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
    Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
  • Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
    South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
  • Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
    Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
  • (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
    Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
    UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
  • North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
    Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
  • UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
    Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
  • Florida Atlantic
    38
    Final
    Ohio
    41
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    44
    Rice
    14
    Final
    (14) USC
    66
    Morgan State
    7
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    59
  • Mercer
    Auburn
    Memphis
    Mississippi State
  • (25) BYU
    50
    4th QTR
    5:26
    South Florida
    21
    South Dakota
    0
    4th QTR
    11:04
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    10
    4th QTR
    12:48
    Southern Miss
    17
    UMass
    10
    4th QTR
    11:13
    Tulane
    42

‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon

A t-shirt to remember from UGA's blockbuster opening to the 2022 season.
Special
DawgNation,

Guest Author

Posted

Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?

DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.

They are available to order today. Please go to this link.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Oregon score updates, live analysis, injury news for …
Leave a Comment