Stetson Bennett taken by Los Angeles Rams in fourth round 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 128 pick.
Bennett becomes the first Georgia quarterback drafted since Jake Fromm was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He will back up former Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.
Bennett arrived at Georgia as a walk-on in 2017. By the time he finished his senior season, he led the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships and set the school’s single-season passing record.
He threw for 4,127 yards last season while tossing 27 touchdowns. He added 10 rushing touchdowns as well. For his efforts, Bennett won the Burlesworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.
Bennett was also a Heisman Finalist during the 2022 season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart raved about Bennett and what he’ll bring to an NFL team.
“Stetson Bennett has proved a lot of people wrong already,” Smart said. “So regardless of where he goes or when he goes, he’s gonna continue to prove people wrong. He’s uber-talented. He’s got great athleticism and the part people don’t give him enough credit for, he’s already played in the system! Todd Monken’s system, he’s been all over the NFL.
“He can walk in a huddle, he can anticipate throws, he’s seen all the defenses, he’s played in the right kind of system. I’m excited to see what he does.”
Bennett is on the smaller side for quarterbacks, as he measured in at 5-foot-11 at the NFL combine. He was also arrested for public intoxication in January. Bennett will also turn 26 during the upcoming NFL season, which is part of the reason for his late selection.
But Bennett has often been at his best against elite competition. He got the best of CJ Stroud in the Peach Bowl and beat Bryce Young in the 2022 National Championship game.
Bennett began his career at Georgia as a walk-on. He eventually earned a scholarship and served as a backup for the Bulldogs. He fought his way into being the team’s starting quarterback and led the Bulldogs to unparalleled heights.
Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he led the San Franciso 49ers to an NFC championship game. It’s far too soon to say if Bennett will be able to do that, but he arrives in the NFL as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in recent history.
Bennett is the sixth Georgia player taken in the draft. He is the second player taken in the fourth round.
What an NFL team is getting in Stetson Bennett
2023 NFL Combine results: Quarterback Stetson Bennett
40-yard dash: 4.67
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 192 pounds
Broad Jump: 9′10
Vertical Jump: 33.5′
Shuttle: 4.20
Hand size: 10
