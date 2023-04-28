Stetson Bennett: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is quarterback Stetson Bennett. He is a 5-foot-11, 192-pound quarterback from Blackshear, Ga. Stetson Bennett set records at Georgia Bennett’s senior season was one of the best by any Georgia quarterback. He threw for a program-record 4,127 yards while throwing for 27 touchdowns. He was also a threat with his legs, as he ran for 10 touchdowns as well.

Bennett was named a Heisman Finalist as a senior. The last Georgia player to receive said honor was running back Garrison Hearst back in 1992. Bennett also won the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best player who began their career as a walk-on. Bennett walked on at Georgia as a member of the 2017 team. He transferred after one season to the junior college ranks, only to transfer back to Georgia in 2019 on scholarship. Stetson Bennett won back-to-back national championships Prior to the 2021 season, Georgia’s last national championship came in 1980. All Bennett did in his last two years at Georgia was lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles.

He started 12 games for Georgia in 2021, throwing 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Georgia was led by its defense that season — the 2021 Georgia defense had seven first-rounders on it — but Bennett was at his best in big games against Michigan and in the national championship against Alabama. In 2022, he followed it by leading Georgia to a 15-0 record. He outdueled Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud in the Peach Bowl before dropping the hammer on TCU in the national championship game. Stroud was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Bennett played all three first-round quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. He posted a combined 4-1 record against Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. Stetson Bennett has experience with an NFL offensive coordinator