Stetson Bennett a ‘tricky’ evaluation entering 2023 NFL Draft Combine

Stetson Bennett will be one of 12 Georgia players present at next week’s NFL draft combine in Indianapolis. Bennett will get to meet with teams while also partaking in drills and athletic tests at the combine. Bennett showcased his skills throughout his time at Georgia. While Bennett is older than some of his counterparts, he is the same age as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Bennett also possesses similar measurables to that of Bryce Young, who Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network sees as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the event a quarterback-needy team moves up to the No. 1 slot.

Jeremiah expects Bennett to be a day-three pick, which is when rounds four through seven take place. A strong performance at the combine could help answer some of the lingering questions scouts and executives have about Bennett. “Stetson Bennett is a tricky one,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters on Friday. “Gosh, the guy has won two National Championships. He’s shown the ability to make a lot of different throws. He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you’ll see -- you’ll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Like, what was that? Then you’ll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there.” While leading the Bulldogs to a 15-0 season, Bennett had 27 passing touchdowns to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns. Bennett was at his best against ranked foes and was outright magnificent in the College Football Playoff. He threw for seven touchdowns, ran for three and threw just one interception in wins over Ohio State and TCU. Related: Stetson Bennett thanks those who were always with him as he moves on to NFL challenges Bennett is no stranger to having to prove himself, as he did it multiple times at Georgia. First as a walk-on and then again as he ascended up the depth chart. He went 10-1 in games against Young, Hooker, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Those are expected to be the first five quarterbacks off the board in some order. Jeremiah is somewhat skeptical of Bennett but an NFL general manager made an interesting comparison between Bennett and Young. One that may end up helping the Georgia quarterback come draft day.

