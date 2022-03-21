Georgia football stock report: Stock soaring for veterans Kearis Jackson, Christopher Smith

ATHENS — It’s Week Two for Georgia spring football, and it’s a safe bet Kirby Smart and his staff have a long to-do list. Smart explained last week it’s supposed to be that way, and he embraces the teaching opportunity and the growth that takes place this time of year. It might seem like the opening game with Oregon on Sept. 3 is a long way off, but on the football calendar, there are only so many opportunities for the team to improve on the field.

Georgia will once again have a very talented team with a nucleus of proven players returning. Four players remain from the No. 1-ranked signing class of 2018, and of course, 24-year-old starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was originally a 2017 signee before leaving the program to play JUCO and returning in the 2019 class. Bennett, along with two of the 2018 signees, Kearis Jackson and Christopher Smith, figure to be key leaders this upcoming season.

Here’s an early gauge on select players: Stock soaring Kearis Jackson: It’s a good bet Jackson will return to his 2020 form when he shared the team receptions lead with George Pickens and was especially effective with Bennett. Jackson could be an upset pick to lead the Bulldogs in receptions out of the slot. Christopher Smith: Smith has put on another 7-to-9 pounds of muscle and has beefed up into an NFL safety prospect, but more importantly, will settle in as the leader of the secondary. Can Smith top his Clemson heroics and create another Oil Painting moment?

Sedrick Van Pran: All the talk about Van Pran’s potential came to fruition last season as he started every game at center and appeared to more than hold his own. Van Pran is a natural leader and player Georgia fans — and players — will hear a lot more from this season. Zion Logue: Van Pran said Logue is a combination of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and Kenny McIntosh backed it up. Jalen Carter is the unquestioned star of the defensive front, but if Logue can also play at an elite level at defensive tackle this UGA defense could once again be special. RELATED: Zion Logue emerging from Dawgs’ reloaded defensive front Stock up Jalen Carter: We guess? Still no interviews with Carter, which seems strange considering the impact he has had in games and the plays he makes. Does Georgia with the CFP Championship Game without Carter’s blocked field goal? Adonai Mitchell: Pickens says he’s the next great receiver, and after the soaring, 40-yard catch he made in the end zone on a jump ball there’s no reason to question that. RELATED: George Pickens dishes on A.D. Mitchell, Carson Beck