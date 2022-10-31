Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week.
The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
“I enjoy the fact that we never blinked, and the kids were saying the right things on the sideline,” Coach Kirby Smart said. “You know, there’s two things when adversity hits: You fracture, or you connect. And our team connected.
“This team is so different than last year’s,” he said. “There was a time there when we lost momentum. That’s happened to us more this year than it did last year. We bounced back.”
A No. 2-ranked Tennessee team that leads the nation in total offense and scoring is up next at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs players who addressed the media after the win in Jacksonville were all looking forward to the challenge, ready for the next step.
Stock soaring
Brock Bowers
Bowers was in All-American form with his career-high 154 yards receiving and spectacular 72-yard TD off a juggling catch. What’s left to say? Bowers is the most valuable player on offense two years running and working his way into one day becomes a College Football Hall of Fame member.
Jalen Carter
Carter had moments where he resembled the dominant player he was a year ago, many of the 20 snaps he played more impactful than some may have noted.
Kenny McIntosh
Smart compared McIntosh’s hunger to run the ball with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the Rose Bowl, calling the senior tailback who scored two touchdowns “possessed.”
Christopher Smith
Smith’s excellence has become commonplace and expected, the team’s only AP Mid-Season All-American is living up to the hype and raising his NFL draft stock each outing.
Stock Up
Javon Bullard
The sophomore enjoyed the best game of his young career with a team-high 8 tackles, including a shot near the sideline on Anthony Richardson that affected the Florida QBs desire to run.
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
The hard-nosed linebacker was stewing after the game, upset Georgia had allowed 20 points and not met its goals. “JDJ” brings the attitude the Bulldogs need, watch as he rises to stardom.
Broderick Jones
Jones handled his business and kept Stetson Bennett’s blindside protected, quietly going about his work and raising his profile.
Nazir Stackhouse
Interior defensive linemen don’t often get five tackles, but Stackhouse was on his game and slowed down a Gators’ run game that had led the nation in yards per carry.
Stock Even
Stetson Bennett
Bennett didn’t have his best game (19-38, 316, 2 TD, 2 INT), Smart citing some decisions his QB would like to have back, and fans seeing some errant throws. Bennett had one carry for 2 yards.
Malaki Starks
The rising freshman star player had a notable bust, allowing for a 78-yard Florida touchdown. Starks kept his stock even, however, by bouncing back and not letting it affect him for the remainder of the game.
Dominick Blaylock
Blaylock played only one offensive snap, and it looked like he would make the most of it as he started to come down with a Bennett pass. A Florida defender, however, ripped it away from him for an interception.
Kelee Ringo
The talented Ringo has an occasional breakdown, to the extent teams are targeting this big, fast cornerback. Ringo had two tackles and a pass break-up.
Stock down
Florida fans
There were scattered empty seats on the Florida side of TIAA Bank Field, and many Gators’ fans streamed out at halftime with Georgia up 28-3. Billy Napier’s team scored the first 17 points of the second half, but so few remaining fans couldn’t affect the game with noise.
