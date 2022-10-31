Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points. “I enjoy the fact that we never blinked, and the kids were saying the right things on the sideline,” Coach Kirby Smart said. “You know, there’s two things when adversity hits: You fracture, or you connect. And our team connected.

“This team is so different than last year’s,” he said. “There was a time there when we lost momentum. That’s happened to us more this year than it did last year. We bounced back.” A No. 2-ranked Tennessee team that leads the nation in total offense and scoring is up next at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Kirby Smart and former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt agree on key to slowing Vols

The Bulldogs players who addressed the media after the win in Jacksonville were all looking forward to the challenge, ready for the next step. Stock soaring Brock Bowers Bowers was in All-American form with his career-high 154 yards receiving and spectacular 72-yard TD off a juggling catch. What’s left to say? Bowers is the most valuable player on offense two years running and working his way into one day becomes a College Football Hall of Fame member.

WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ sparks 28-point first half Jalen Carter Carter had moments where he resembled the dominant player he was a year ago, many of the 20 snaps he played more impactful than some may have noted. Kenny McIntosh Smart compared McIntosh’s hunger to run the ball with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the Rose Bowl, calling the senior tailback who scored two touchdowns “possessed.” RELATED: Smart dishes out high praise for Kenny McIntosh

Christopher Smith Smith’s excellence has become commonplace and expected, the team’s only AP Mid-Season All-American is living up to the hype and raising his NFL draft stock each outing. Stock Up Javon Bullard The sophomore enjoyed the best game of his young career with a team-high 8 tackles, including a shot near the sideline on Anthony Richardson that affected the Florida QBs desire to run. Jamon Dumas-Johnson The hard-nosed linebacker was stewing after the game, upset Georgia had allowed 20 points and not met its goals. “JDJ” brings the attitude the Bulldogs need, watch as he rises to stardom.