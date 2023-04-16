Georgia teammates share honest thoughts on Bear Alexander, what comes next for defensive line

ATHENS — Zion Logue did not want to answer the question. The Georgia defensive tackle made it clear he did not want to talk about Bear Alexander, instead focusing on the defensive linemen still with Georgia. “Trusting each other and leaning on each other,” Logue said on where the defensive line improved the most this spring. “I think everybody was trying to do selfish things at one point in time. But as camp went on, we’ve all molded and gotten more close. And I like that.” Hours before Georgia was set to begin its spring game, Alexander announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Given there aren’t many defensive linemen with Alexander’s talent in all of college football, the news came as a shock. No program has arguably done a better job of developing defensive linemen in recent seasons than Georgia.

Now, with Alexander in the transfer portal and most likely headed to USC, Georgia will have to lean on others in replacing not only Alexander but also star Jalen Carter. Logue thinks Georgia has the guys to do so in the defensive line room. “Just go back and look at the years,” Logue said. “We have at least six interior defensive tackles that played over triple-digit snaps. It makes it a lot easier when guys are fresher and able to play.”

Javon Bullard, a defensive leader whose voice carries a similar weight to that of Logue, was a bit more diplomatic when discussing Alexander. Though Bullard wasn’t totally sure why Alexander elected to transfer out of the program. “I’m not really in the defensive line room so I don’t really know what that was about,” Bullard said. “I look forward to seeing him wherever he decides to go. We wish him the best.” Related: Georgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or whatever comes next