Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’

When you think of the most important moment from Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama, maybe you think of Kelee Ringo's pick-6. Or Stetson Bennett's touchdown pass to Adoani Mitchell. But if you want to know why Georgia finally exercised its demons against the Crimson Tide, it starts with one teammate getting in the face of another and demanding more.

Channing Tindall readily admits that he messed up. On second and goal with 7:49 remaining in the second, Tindall was in coverage, guarding tight end Cameron Latu as he came underneath on a shallow cross. But he was also keeping an eye on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who burned Georgia with his legs multiple times in the SEC championship game. “The person went under me, so he was my crosser but I was scared of the QB as well,” Tindall said while speaking at Georgia’s pro day. “I was indecisive and like, ‘what do I do?’” Tindall collided with fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean, creating some separation for Latu in the endzone. Fortunately for Georgia, Dean recognized what was unfolding and recovered in time to break up the pass.

There was no celebrating or sigh of relief from Dean. The Georgia linebacker made a beeline to Tindall and did not hold back. “He had some words for me,” Tindall said with a chuckle. “That’s all I’m going to say about that one.” Dean acknowledged there was some miscommunication on the play. Emotions were running high, as Georgia was trying to keep Alabama within one score, as opposed to falling behind 13-3.

While Dean was screaming at him, Tindall can be seen waving Dean off, as a way of owning up to his mistake. Tindall was trying to move onto the next play, a critical third down. On this play, there was no indecisiveness. Tindall attacked. As Young broke the pocket to scramble, the speedy linebacker took off and brought down the Alabama quarterback for a sack. It ended a promising Alabama drive. “He just held me accountable for my mistake,” Tindall said of Dean. “Just the next play, made up for the mistake.” Win or lose that Dean’s outburst was going to be a flashpoint in the discussion of the game. Had Georgia lost, critics would’ve pointed to that moment as the Bulldogs not being able to handle the enormity of the situation, fair or not. Instead, it has since been praised as a shining example of player leadership. Kirby Smart said all season Georgia was a player-led team. Dean demanding more from Tindall at that moment is exactly what that looks like.