Arch Madness: 5-star QB Arch Manning headlines big UGA weekend visit list

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry shares a look at a robust list of big-name prospects that are expected in Athens at some point this weekend. ============================================================= Georgia will host its second 5-star QB prospect in as many days beginning this weekend. Rising junior Dylan Raiola was in town on Thursday.

Arch Manning is expected to be in Athens today. Yeah, that guy. Manning ranks as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit for the 2023 class on both the 247Sports Composite and the On3Consensus. The son of Cooper, the nephew to Eli and Peyton and the grandson of Archie actually has an overall game that resembles his grandfather rather than his two Super Bowl uncles. According to a 247Sports report, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising senior from Isidore Newman in New Orleans is also expected to visit Texas this month. It is intriguing that the Bulldogs get the first chance to host Manning during unofficial visit season. The talented passer just spent the winter helping bring home a Lousiana state basketball championship to his Greenies.

As luck might have it, the Bulldogs are right in the mix of spring practice and will have their third practice on Saturday. That will give the Bulldogs the chance to properly host Manning, along with a slew of other big names over the next few days. Manning won’t be the only elite prospect in town this week. The Bulldogs are also smartly assembling the current G-wagon members of the 2023 recruiting class in town, too. Ryqueze McElderry, a potential multi-year OL starter from Alabama, told DawgNation he’s back at the “crib” this weekend. That’s a positive sign for the ‘Dawgs as the program hopes to maintain his commitment despite a heavy in-state pitch from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The list below offers a representative sample of all the talent that will be in Athens this weekend. These visit schedules are always subject to change, but here’s who we expect to see at this time. DawgNation previewed this list earlier this week with its Wednesday “Before the Hedges” program below. Who’s expected at UGA this weekend? (all rankings from the 247Sports Composite) (🐶- Indicates current UGA commit) Class of 2022 OFFICIAL: 5-star Lebbeus “LT” Overton (6-4/265) - Milton/Milton, Ga. -- No. 5 DL and No. 18 overall Class of 2023 5-star Arch Manning (6-4/215) - Isidore Newman/New Orleans, La. -- No. 1 QB/No. 1 overall

4-star Marcus Washington Jr.🐶 (6-0/170) - Grovetown/Grovetown, Ga. -- No. 8 CB/No. 67 overall

4-star Peace Spurlin III🐶 (6-6/225) - South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. -- No. 3 TE/No. 69 overall

4-star EDGE Caleb Herring (6-6/205) - Riverdale/Murfreesboro, Tenn. -- No. 6 EDGE/No. 73 overall

4-star Raylen Wilson (6-2/213) - Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 7 LB/No. 68 overall (MICHIGAN)

4-star DL Tomarrion Parker (6-4/255) - Central/Phenix City, Ala. -- No. 10/No. 84 overall

4-star Raymond Cottrell🐶 (6-2/203) - Milton/Milton, Fla. -- No. 14 WR/No. 92 overall

4-star Gabe Harris (6-4/240) Valdosta/Valdosta, Ga. -- No. 8 EDGE/No. 105 overall

4-star Lawson Luckie🐶 (6-3.5/230) - Norcross/Norcross, Ga. -- No. 13 TE/ No. 208 overall

4-star Sydir Mitchell (6-5.5/338) - Bergen Catholic/Oradell, NJ -- No. 35 DL/No. 231 overall

4-star Kelton Smith (6-5/300) - Carver/Columbus, Ga. -- No. 11 IOL/No. 240 overall

4-star Jordan “Big Baby” Hall (6-4/300) Westside/Jacksonville, Fla. -- No. 47 DT/No. 300 overall

4-star Bryson Rodgers (6-2/170) - Wiregrass Ranch/Zephyrhills, Fla. -- No. 41 WR/No. 309 overall

4-star Dijon Johnson (6-1/185) - Wharton/Tampa, Fla. -- No. 35 CB and No. 328 overall

3-star Shamurad Umarov (6-6/315) - Denmark/Alpharetta, Ga. -- No. 27 OT and No. 378 overall

3-star Ryqueze McElderry🐶 (6-3/340) - Anniston/Anniston, Ala. -- No. 32 IOL/No. 489 overall

3-star Zachariah Keith (6-5/260) - Douglas County/Douglasville, Ga. -- No. 56 EDGE/No. 746 overall While a lot of folks will focus on the 2023s in town because they are the current cycle, the 2024 group offers a chance to really establish some momentum. T

he amount of 5-star prospects (5) and the overall top 100 level talent in town is quite substantial. Class of 2024 5-star KJ Bolden (6-1/195) - Buford/Buford, Ga. - No. 1 ATH and No. 9 overall

5-star Stacy Gage (6-0/205) - IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. -- No. 2 RB/No. 15 overall

5-star Kam Pringle (6-7/305) - Dorchester/Woodland, SC -- No. 2 OT/No. 15 overall (Rivals

Under Armour All-American DL Kavion Henderson (6-3.5/250) - Leeds/Leeds, Ala. -- No. 18 (Rivals)

5-star Ellis Robinson IV (6-0/175) - IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. -- No. 4 CB/No. 20 overall

5-star Kam Davis (5-10/190) - Dougherty/Albany, Ga. -- No. 5 ATH/No. 28 overall (FSU commit)

4-star Landen Thomas (6-4/210) Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga. -- No. 1 TE/No. 32 overall

4-star KingJoseph Edwards (6-5/242) - Buford/Dacula, Ga. -- No. 13 ATH/No. 72 overall There’s a possibility that 2023 All-American RB target (and UGA legacy) Justice Haynes might be able to make it over this weekend. Depending on what the weekend weather does to his baseball schedule. Another big potential surprise might be the attendance of Florida LB Troy Bowles. Bowles has had a long-time interest in the Bulldogs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 LB and the No. 46 overall prospect for 2023. The things that the son of Tampa Bay Bucs defensive coordinator does to offensive players on film are worthy of both teach tape and an old school Wesley Snipes “Demolition Man” nickname. Class of 2023 Mississippi ATH Suntarine “Git” Perkins is also a possibility. The Ole Miss commit projects to play LB on Saturdays. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 ATH and the No. 63 overall prospect. While he is committed to his home state Rebels, he has always held the Bulldogs in very high regard. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. SENTELL'S INTEL