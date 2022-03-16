‘Frustrated’ Nakobe Dean slowed by injury during Georgia football Pro Day

ATHENS — It was surprising when Nakobe Dean didn’t participate in drills at NFL combine in Indianapolis. The standout Georgia linebacker shined would’ve loved to showcase to teams why he is deserving of being a first-round draft pick. Unfortunately, Dean picked up a pectoral injury while training for the bench press. Because of said injury, Dean only just began running again last week and was not 100 percent at Georgia’s pro day. He was limited only to positional drills and will instead hope to run for teams at a later date. “Not everything is going to go the way you planned it,” Dean said. “It’s definitely a little frustrating but I can only control what I can control.

Even those position drills, Dean felt he wasn’t up to his usual standard. “I felt decent. I’m my hardest critic,” Dean said. “I missed a couple of balls, my legs got a little heavy, that’s probably from me just starting to run last week. All in all, I had fun. I know what I need to do to get better.” Dean’s standard though is higher than most. He won the Butkus Award last season as the nation’s top linebacker and was a First Team All-American. He also shared the field with Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, two other linebackers who figure to be taken early in the upcoming NFL draft.

Playing with that level of competition certainly seemed to help prep Dean for what he’ll see at the next level. “He was a year younger than those guys, so all those guys were a year younger than him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Dean. “I certainly think his character, his competitiveness. To get on the field in that room, you had to be on it. It raised the standard, it raised the bar.” Related: Genius of Nakobe Dean on display as Georgia football sets up rematch against Alabama