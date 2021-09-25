Former Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson works out with Indianapolis Colts

Wilson, the Tennessee Titan’s 29th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, last played a professional game in Lucas-Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That game was the debut to his NFL career.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was one of four players to work out with the Indianapolis Colts Friday, according to coltswire.usatoday.com.

With struggles ranging from COVID-19 regulations to violations of team rules, Wilson’s debut remains his only NFL action to date.

RELATED: Former Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson arrested on DUI charge

Wilson was then arrested in Georgia and charged with a number of felonies involving a high-speed car chase with police in the week leading up to the Titans’ Wild-Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound tackle was traded to Miami in early March before the Dolphins released him due to several immediate issues just three days after the trade became official.

Wilson started for Georgia for two years before leaving for the NFL draft. The Associated Press All-SEC 2nd Team tackle was highly renowned for his physicality at the line of scrimmage.