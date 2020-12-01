Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia football moves up in Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia beat South Carolina 45-16 this past weekend.
Sean Rayford/AP
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 8, up one spot from last week. Georgia is coming off a 45-16 win over South Carolina.

The top five remained unchanged following a week in which Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Texas A&M all won. Ohio State did not play, as its game against Illinois was cancelled due to a COVID-19 program.

Georgia is one of four SEC teams ranked in the Top-25, with Florida being the fourth coming in at No. 6. Auburn dropped out of the rankings following its loss to Alabama.

This week, the Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt at home. This will be Georgia’s final home game of the season and also senior day for the Bulldogs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the importance of this senior class when he addressed the media on Monday.

“They’ve done it for each other, stuck together,” Smart said. “They’ve done a really good job thus far of maintaining social distancing, washing hands, not having major issues in our organization, and I appreciate the guys that have done that and the people that have helped them. The senior class has been the glue of that.

“They work really hard each day and I think they want to leave a legacy of being the winningest senior class to ever come out of here—that’s a feather they want to stick in their hat. If they want to do that, they’ve got to finish this thing off right.”

Georgia ranks No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and the No. 11 team in the AP Poll. Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt is set for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

You can see the full Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings below.

Week 14 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Georgia
9. Iowa State
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. BYU
14. Northwestern
15. Oklahoma State
16. Wisconsin
17. North Carolina
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Iowa
20. USC
21. Marshall
22. Washington
23. Oregon
24. Tulsa
25. Louisiana Lafayette

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT Georgia football podcast: UGA looking to ‘finish this thing off right’ as season nears end
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by