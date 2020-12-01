Georgia football moves up in Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 8, up one spot from last week. Georgia is coming off a 45-16 win over South Carolina.

The top five remained unchanged following a week in which Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Texas A&M all won. Ohio State did not play, as its game against Illinois was cancelled due to a COVID-19 program.

Georgia is one of four SEC teams ranked in the Top-25, with Florida being the fourth coming in at No. 6. Auburn dropped out of the rankings following its loss to Alabama.

This week, the Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt at home. This will be Georgia’s final home game of the season and also senior day for the Bulldogs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the importance of this senior class when he addressed the media on Monday.

“They’ve done it for each other, stuck together,” Smart said. “They’ve done a really good job thus far of maintaining social distancing, washing hands, not having major issues in our organization, and I appreciate the guys that have done that and the people that have helped them. The senior class has been the glue of that.

“They work really hard each day and I think they want to leave a legacy of being the winningest senior class to ever come out of here—that’s a feather they want to stick in their hat. If they want to do that, they’ve got to finish this thing off right.”

Georgia ranks No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and the No. 11 team in the AP Poll. Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt is set for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

You can see the full Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings below.

Week 14 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Georgia

9. Iowa State

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. BYU

14. Northwestern

15. Oklahoma State

16. Wisconsin

17. North Carolina

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. Marshall

22. Washington

23. Oregon

24. Tulsa

25. Louisiana Lafayette

