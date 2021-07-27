Kayin Lee: Priority 2023 DB Kayin Lee enjoyed his best UGA trip this week

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest trip that Cedar Grove cornerback Kayin Lee took to Athens this week. ============================================================= Kayin Lee has now been to check out UGA three times. His first trip was to see South Carolina beat UGA during his freshman year in 2019.

The top 100 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle was also back in Athens in June just after the NCAA lifted its dead period after a 16-month freeze on recruiting visits. The recruiting intensity from one of his dream schools growing up had been stout during the pandemic and Georgia reflected that the first time they got to see “Big Play K” in person on campus. The rising junior at Cedar Grove High in Metro Atlanta appreciated the way Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took a keen interest in him during the 7-on-7 portion of the team camp he attended.

“When I was doing drills and stuff he had his eyes straight on me,” Lee said. “When we were at 7-on-7 it felt like he was hands-on with me at the same time. He wanted to see me jump and high point balls and stuff and he talked to me after the games.” “We talked a lot after the whole 7-on-7.” That was a great trip. It was one that firmly placed UGA among Lee’s Top 10 that he named earlier this month.

And the bar set there was just cleared considerably this week. Lee told DawgNation that his trip on Monday to Athens was his best yet to Athens. For sure. It went very well. He loved everything about it. Lee got in a golf cart and got a lot of personal time. There was another photoshoot. He got to tour portions of the UGA campus he had never seen before. “They showed so much love,” Lee told DawgNation. “I got a chance to look at everything. My Dad and I had a great time and all.” There’s an abundance of elite DB prospects in the South for the 2023 cycle. Lee certainly belongs right at the top of any board. The 247SportsComposite scale places him as the nation’s No. 9 CB and at No. 87 overall for the 2023 cycle. Lee was named the Defensive Player of the Year for his region as a sophomore. That was on a defense filled with at least eight other college prospects, including three Cedar Grove defenders with SEC offers.