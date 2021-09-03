Dabo Swinney compares Travon Walker to former first round pick

Dabo Swinney knows a high-quality defensive lineman when he sees one. In the 2019 NFL Draft alone, Swinney saw three defensive linemen of his get taken in the first 17 picks. So when the Clemson head coach was asked about the Georgia defensive line this week, he didn’t hesitate to discuss the group. “Man they all look the same. They are all massive,” Swinney said. “You can just change the numbers out. No. 88, (Jalen Carter), 95 (Devonte Wyatt), 99 (Jordan Davis).”

Related: Jordan Davis ready to be an every-down ‘problem’ as he returns to Charlotte But also singled out one Bulldog in particular with some lofty praise. “No. 44 (Travon Walker) is kind of like how Christian (Wilkins) was here,” Swinney said. “He can go play 3-tech, 9-tech, legit d-end.”

Wilkins was a key leader on the 2018 Clemson team that won a national championship. He finished his senior season with 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks before being taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. That’s a very lofty comparison for Walker to live up to, especially with Saturday’s game against Clemson being his first-career start. Walker has already made an impact at Georgia in the past, but he enters the 2021 season with significantly higher expectations. He’ll be replacing Malik Herring as a starter at the defensive end spot on Georgia’s defense, with the added hope he takes on a much bigger role as a pass rusher for the Bulldogs.