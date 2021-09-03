WATCH: The Georgia football X-factors against Clemson

The long-awaited matchup between Georgia and Clemson is finally here. By this point, everyone knows who the stars for Georgia and Clemson will be. There’s quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis for the Bulldogs, while Clemson will have quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Justyn Ross. But Georgia will likely need some under-the-radar players, or aspects, to help swing the game. The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams take a look at who the X-factors might be for the Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

Connor Riley: John FitzPatrick The why: While the Bulldogs will likely be without Darnell Washington, FitzPatrick will help open the Georgia offense in a number of ways. Whether assisting as a blocker in the run game, or being in the right spot as a receiver, FitzPatrick’s presence will make things much easier for a banged-up offense. Mike Griffith: The Georgia running game