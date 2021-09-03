WATCH: The Georgia football X-factors against Clemson
The long-awaited matchup between Georgia and Clemson is finally here.
By this point, everyone knows who the stars for Georgia and Clemson will be. There’s quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis for the Bulldogs, while Clemson will have quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Justyn Ross.
But Georgia will likely need some under-the-radar players, or aspects, to help swing the game. The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams take a look at who the X-factors might be for the Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 3 Clemson Tigers.
Connor Riley: John FitzPatrick
The why: While the Bulldogs will likely be without Darnell Washington, FitzPatrick will help open the Georgia offense in a number of ways. Whether assisting as a blocker in the run game, or being in the right spot as a receiver, FitzPatrick’s presence will make things much easier for a banged-up offense.
Mike Griffith: The Georgia running game
The why: While all eyes will be on Daniels in this game, Georgia is going to need to use its running game to make life easier for the quarterback. Ohio State ran for 254 yards against the Tigers last season. The Bulldogs have the talent at running back to do something similar.
Jeff Sentell: James Cook
The why: Cook has the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. From outside runs to catching passes out of the backfield to even playing a role on special teams, Cook is going to be able to do it all for Georgia. Against Clemson, the Bulldogs might need him to.
Brandon Adams: Aggressive playcalling
The why: To beat Clemson, Georgia is going to have to score points. Todd Monken is going to have to attack the Clemson defense, specifically through the air. Monken was brought to Georgia to elevate the Georgia offense specifically in games like this.
The Georgia football X-factors against Clemson
Among the other topics discussed:
- What does this game mean for JT Daniels’ legacy?
- How important is the Georgia rushing game?
- Why Jermaine Burton and Jordan Davis must have big games
- Why the Georgia front 7 needs to showcase its talent against Clemson
- Where does this game rank in terms of hype in the Kirby Smart era?
- What will be the national narrative surrounding Georgia after this game?
Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch it on the DawgNation homepage or the various DawgNation social channels.
