National media weighs in on College Football Playoff implications for Georgia-Clemson

Much of the offseason chatter surrounding the Georgia-Clemson game has been framed around it being a College Football Playoff matchup. Both teams will start the season in the top 5 and have the talent to make a serious run at a national championship in 2021. While the winner stands to benefit greatly, many have wondered what kind of impact losing this game might have on Georgia and Clemson’s season. Neither has all that daunting of a regular-season schedule following the opener, and both teams could very easily win out. So which team might be better able to withstand a loss in the first game of the season? According to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he thinks it is in fact the Bulldogs.

“If Georgia loses this game, their task is very difficult. However they have a great path for this reason,” Finebaum said while appearing on an episode of Get Up. “They run the table and they beat Alabama, they are in. You can’t leave them home if they have one loss and it’s at the beginning of the season and they’d just beaten the best team in the country.” Related: Georgia football podcast: Dabo Swinney might’ve revealed a big advantage for UGA vs. Clemson Georgia did make the College Football Playoff in 2017 when it avenged a regular-season loss to Auburn by beating the Tigers in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs then went on to beat Oklahoma before losing to Alabama in the national title game.

Georgia only has one other ranked team on its schedule, with the Bulldogs playing No. 13 Florida on Oct. 30. The emotional boost that winning a game like this would provide would be substantial in the eyes of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Appearing on a conference call to preview the game, Herbstreit thinks winning this game could be the proverbial bump the Bulldogs need to get over the hump.