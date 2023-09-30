Georgia football visits Auburn in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and analysis for the Bulldogs’ first away game of the season.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and enters the game with a 4-0 record.

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis

12:30 p.m. ET update: The Bulldogs play their first road game of the season at Jordan-Hare Stadium, one of the most raucous environment in college football. The hostile crowd is a new challenge for a Georgia offense that spent its first four weeks in the comfort of Sanford Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Beck is one of several offensive starters with little to no experience on the road. Beck’s last true away game action came in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina in Week 3 last season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has mentioned the difficulty of playing in every road environment in the SEC. The intensity at Auburn, much like it is in Athens, happens to match some of the best stadiums across the country.

“People have always said there’s a similarity between the look of theirs and ours, but it’s extremely loud,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, I don’t know how to differentiate one school to another because they’re just loud. All their fans are passionate.”

Beck’s ability to direct the offense, including an offensive line with several inexperienced starters, will also be tested.

Amarius Mims will miss his second straight game, likely moving Xavier Truss to right tackle and sophomore Dylan Fairchild to left guard. Fairchild and freshman left tackle Earnest Greene will see some of their first significant snaps on the road today.

Statistically, Auburn’s defense is the toughest unit that Beck and the Bulldogs have faced this season. The Tigers are fifth in total yards and points allowed in the SEC.

“I’m very confident in Carson’s ability to communicate, to understand things,” Smart said. “He’s been in our system you know, you only get good at these situational football things by playing football for a long time and he’s been with us for a while. It’s his first chance to do it on the road.”

Georgia football-Auburn injury report for Week 5 game

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- questionable

Mykel Williams, illness -- probable

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- probable

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.