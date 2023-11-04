ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, analysis as well as the latest score updates.

Georgia is 8-0 the season, while Missouri is 7-1. The winner of this game firmly moves into control of the SEC East.

Georgia football live updates, score, analysis for Week 10 game

12:30 p.m. update: GEorgia is expected to get one of its biggest contributors back on Saturday, with right tackle Amarius Mims expected to be ready to go for the pivotal game against the Tigers.

Mims has missed the last five games for Georgia with an ankle injury that required TightRope surgery. He left Georgia’s win over South Carolina with the injury.

“He’s got be healthy enough to play and be the best available player to play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “He’s working his butt off. He did extra work Friday, Saturday, yesterday. He’s going out today to continue to work, but at the end of the day he’s got to be confident to go out there and play. He’s much closer to that today than he was last week.”

In Mims’ place, Xavier Truss has started the last five games at right tackle for Georgia. Monroe Freeling has also played at the position for Georgia. Dylan Fairchild started at left guard with Truss moving over to tackle. It will be worth watching what Georgia elects to do at the spot between Fairchild and Truss.

Georgia is once again not expected to have star tight end Brock Bowers available as he is dealing with an ankle injury that required the same surgery that Mims had.

Bowers left the Vanderbilt game back on Oct. 14 with the injury. Georgia has been quiet as far as putting a timeline on a potential return for Bowers. But Bowers was with the team last week against Florida and his spirits have remained high.

“He’s been great. He’s been at every meeting,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “He’s with us every time we’re watching film. He’s the same Brock he’s been when he’s healthy. I’m excited to kind of have him there always with us and talking with us. He’s always going to be an extra brain over there. He’s just so smart with the game of football and everything, just what he sees. He’s a great teammate, so it’s been great having him with us still. It’s like outside of the playing field it’s almost like nothing ever happened. He’s still in every meeting, doing everything that he’s always doing.”

Georgia football injury report against Missouri

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

CJ Allen, hamstring -- doubtful

Dan Jackson, knee --questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- probable

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- probable

Georgia football-Missouri game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia football-Missouri TV channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will air on CBS. Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor will call the game.