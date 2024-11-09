OXFORD, Ms. — The No. 3 Georgia football team takes on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels in a Week 11 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the game.

Georgia enters the game with a 7-1 record, while Ole Miss is 7-2.

Georgia football-Ole Miss live updates, score, analysis for Week 11 game

11:30 a.m. CT update: The weather figures to be a factor in this game, with rain expected in the forecast.

Georgia will not have punt returner Anthony Evans for the game as he misses his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

With Evans out, expect Malaki Starks to be the team’s punt returner. He had 21 yards on 3 returns in last week’s win over Florida.

“I think Malaki’s going to do nothing but get better and get more confidence,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s done it before in his life. He has been in a game. So, you know, that game changed a little bit. We weren’t asking him to do that at the point that they lost their quarterback. We got wind. We had a couple opportunities we wanted to play safe on the punt return team and make sure we defended the fake. We didn’t set up returns. So there were probably some yards there, but we were not asking him to do that.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, offensive guard Micah Morris is questionable as is inside linebacker Smael Mondon. Morris left last week’s game with an ankle injury while Mondon has missed the last four games with a lower leg injury.

If Morris can’t go, expect Tate Ratledge to see an uptick in snaps. He last started against Kentucky but was able to play last week for the Bulldogs.

At inside linebacker, CJ Allen, Jalon Walker and Raylen Wilson will play plenty of snaps. Allen had a strong game against Ole Miss last season.

“My confidence has grown a lot because, I mean, that’s what it kind of all boils down to, your confidence,” Allen said this week. “You know, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence in a position to get guys in the right spot and make the right call and being able to execute that call. So, I think my confidence has grown tremendously.”

Georgia will be without Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Evans and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Trevor Etienne was not listed on the availability report, indicating he will be good to go. He left the game against Florida with a rib injury.

Georgia football-Ole Miss injury report for Week 11 game

Micah Morris -- lower leg -- questionable

Smael Mondon -- lower leg -- questionable

Jordan Hall -- leg -- Probable

Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- knee -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will start at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Ole Miss TV channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will call the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss odds for Week 11 game

Georgia football is a 2.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The over/under for the game is 55. Goergia is 2-6 on the season against the spread.

Georgia football-Ole Miss stream, how to watch online

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Click HERE to stream the game.