Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2325 (Nov 8., 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart’s viral “I want you to eat speech” from seven years ago is relevant for tomorrow’s game against Ole Miss.

Georgia Football Podcast: Behind-the-scenes look at one of Kirby Smart’s most viral moments

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We share a behind-the-scenes look at Kirby Smart’s famous “I want you to eat” speech from one of the guys who was with him in the room when it happened and explain why it’s relevant as UGA prepares for Ole Miss on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I explain why Ole Miss apparently viewed last year’s loss to UGA as a possible turning point in the history of their program.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the fallout from Florida announcing Billy Napier’s return for 2025.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.