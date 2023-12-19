While Carson Beck has made his intentions clear regarding the Orange Bowl and NFL draft, his leading receiver is still making up his mind.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, while speaking to reporters at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School in Athens on Tuesday, commented on what his future plans are.

“We’ll see. I don’t know,” Bowers said, according to reporters who were present. “I’m around, going to meetings, doing everything with the team. I’m not sure yet. Still have people to talk to and stuff like that.”

Bowers was at the middle school representing NOBULL, as he was spending time with the Gladiator Youth Football program. He gave the kids some presents ahead of the upcoming holidays, such as a NERF football and a NOBULL t-shirt.

The Georgia tight end still had a stellar season for the Bulldogs, even while missing three games due to an ankle injury. He led the team in receptions with 56, receiving yards with 714 and touchdowns with 6.

Bowers is seen as the top tight end prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, with many analysts seeing him as a first-round pick. He won the Mackey Award this season, given to the nation’s top tight end. He became the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Bowers is Georgia’s third player to earn All-American honors in three different seasons, joining Herschel Walker and David Pollack. Bowers earned unanimous All-American honors for his play this past season.

To date, the only Georgia players to opt out of the bowl game are those who have entered the transfer portal. Georgia has seen 17 players, 15 on scholarship, enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4.

Beck and inside linebacker Smael Mondon have announced that they will be returning to Georgia for their senior seasons. Beck made his announcement on Monday evening after previously indicating he would be playing in the Orange Bowl.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” Beck said. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

As for Georgia’s bowl opponent, the Florida State Seminoles have seen plenty of players opt out of the bowl game. Florida State will be without leading rusher Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell.

Georgia will continue practice this week for the Orange Bowl before heading down to Miami on Dec. 26. The Bulldogs and Seminoles will play on Dec. 30, with ESPN broadcasting the game. Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.