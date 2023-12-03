ATLANTA — Carson Beck played good in an SEC Championship Game where greatness was required.

Beck, a first-year starter at quarterback, was 21-of-29 passing for 243 yards and had a 1-yard TD rush in the Bulldogs’ 27-24 loss to Alabama.

More importantly, Beck directed two fourth-quarter TD drives — going 4-for-5 passing for 58 yards between them — to give Georgia a chance at the comeback.

“…. always have the mentality to never give up, it’s never over and I truly believe that every guy on that sideline, through every second of that game, never gave up,” Beck said. “I’m super proud of this team. It shows how resilient we are. It obviously didn’t finish the way we wanted to. To see guys fight and care and love each other on the field and truly fight for one another is special.

“It goes to say how special this program is and how coach Smart has built this program. We just kept going out there and fighting and kept going.”

Beck would be the first to admit he wasn’t perfect, taking a costly third-down sack that contributed to a 50-yard missed field goal in the second quarter, and then playing a part in the botched end around exchange that to a Crimson Tide field goal.

It was six points worth of mistakes in a game decided by three, but Kirby Smart was not pointing fingers at Beck or his offense.

“I think, No. 1, they did a good job; we didn’t have quite as much continuity maybe as we’ve had out there,” Smart said.

“Look, it’s tough guys. When Brock Bowers doesn’t practice for 15 days and Ladd doesn’t practice for 15 days, and they try to go out in the game, timing and rhythm is critical. But give Alabama some credit. They played good defense.”

Smart also noted the UGA defense surrendered Alabama’s first 7 points on a blown coverage.

And Beck, despite his best efforts, could not do enough to overcome Alabama.

Beck’s NFL draft stock likely remains the same after his performance against the Tide, though the Bulldogs’ loss erases any serious consideration for Beck in the Heisman Trophy race.