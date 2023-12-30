FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia jumped out to a 42-3 halftime lead on Florida State, putting the squeeze on the Seminole at Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s the largest halftime lead in the 90-year history of the Orange Bowl along with the biggest halftime edge in a New Year’s Six Bowl Game in the 10-year history of the CFP.

“Big physical people — bigger and more physical than them,” Smart said on his Georgia Radio Network interview, asked the key to the Bulldogs’ early dominance.

“You dominate line of scrimmage, you dominate the game.”

Kendall Milton has rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, the Bulldogs’ gaining 180 of their 383 yards through the first 30 minutes on the ground.

“Running the ball inside really well,” Smart said. “Kendall and Daijun have done a great job. A really physical offensive line allows you to do that.”

Senior Ladd McConkey, who may be appearing in his final game, had an electrifying 27-yard, zig-zagging TD run off a broken play.

Carson Beck is 13-of-18 passing for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns through the half with scoring strikes to Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett.

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Amarius Mims and linebacker Smael Mondon are injured and not playing for Georgia -- Bowers and Mims expected to head to the NFL, while Mondon is returning in 2024.

The Seminoles are also missing players, as healthy starters opted out rather than play the final game of the season for undefeated Florida State.

Georgia has 20 first downs to FSU’s 10, the Seminoles managing just 185 total yards through the first 30 minutes.

Florida State drove to the UGA 3-yard line but was held to a field goal.

“They’ve worked really hard this year on getting better in the red area,” Smart said of his defense. “I thought we had a good red area stop there, stopping the momentum.

“I’m really proud of the way the offense came out and played, both sides of the ball.”