University of Georgia sending strong group of athletes to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

And the University of Georgia will be well-represented when the games get underway on July 23. A total of 25 athletes will be taking part in the Olympics, with eight different nations being represented in five different sports.

We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2020 Olympics, which are set to be held in Tokyo.

The most well-represented sport comes in track and field, where 12 Georgia athletes will compete. Four of them, Johannes Erm and Karel Tilga of Estonia and Elija Godwin and Jasmine Moore of the United States are current members of the Georgia team.

The swim program will also be another bright spot for the school, with nine former swimmers in competition. Seven of them will swim for the American team, giving the University of Georgia the most of any swim program in the United States.

Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle is serving as an assistant on the men’s national team for the United States.

In men’s golf, Sepp Straka will represent Austria, while Ellen Perez will represent Australia while competing in women’s tennis.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 and conclude on Sunday, August 8.

Full list of University of Georgia athletes attending Tokyo Olympics