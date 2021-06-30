University of Georgia sending strong group of athletes to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jasmine Moore competes during the finals of the women's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2020 Olympics, which are set to be held in Tokyo.

And the University of Georgia will be well-represented when the games get underway on July 23. A total of 25 athletes will be taking part in the Olympics, with eight different nations being represented in five different sports.

The most well-represented sport comes in track and field, where 12 Georgia athletes will compete. Four of them, Johannes Erm and Karel Tilga of Estonia and Elija Godwin and Jasmine Moore of the United States are current members of the Georgia team.

The swim program will also be another bright spot for the school, with nine former swimmers in competition. Seven of them will swim for the American team, giving the University of Georgia the most of any swim program in the United States.

Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle is serving as an assistant on the men’s national team for the United States.

In men’s golf, Sepp Straka will represent Austria, while Ellen Perez will represent Australia while competing in women’s tennis.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 and conclude on Sunday, August 8.

Full list of University of Georgia athletes attending Tokyo Olympics

Diving

Freida Lim, Singapore, 10m Platform

Golf

Sepp Straka, Austria

Swimming

Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400m Freestyle Relay

Gunnar Bentz, USA, 200m Butterfly

Nic Fink, USA, 200m Breaststroke

Hali Flickinger, USA, 200m Butterfly / 400m IM

Chase Kalisz, USA, 200m IM / 400m IM

Jay Litherland, USA, 400m IM

Allison Schmitt, USA, 200m Freestyle / 400m Freestyle Relay

Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400m Freestyle Relay

Jack Bauerle, USA, Men’s Assistant Coach

Tennis

Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles

Track & Field

Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon

Elija Godwin, USA, Relays

Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100m

Lynna Irby, USA, Relays

Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m / 400m

Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump

Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon

Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon

Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon

Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100m / 200m (Paralympic Games)

Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon

