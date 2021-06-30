University of Georgia sending strong group of athletes to 2020 Tokyo Olympics
We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2020 Olympics, which are set to be held in Tokyo.
And the University of Georgia will be well-represented when the games get underway on July 23. A total of 25 athletes will be taking part in the Olympics, with eight different nations being represented in five different sports.
The most well-represented sport comes in track and field, where 12 Georgia athletes will compete. Four of them, Johannes Erm and Karel Tilga of Estonia and Elija Godwin and Jasmine Moore of the United States are current members of the Georgia team.
The swim program will also be another bright spot for the school, with nine former swimmers in competition. Seven of them will swim for the American team, giving the University of Georgia the most of any swim program in the United States.
Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle is serving as an assistant on the men’s national team for the United States.
In men’s golf, Sepp Straka will represent Austria, while Ellen Perez will represent Australia while competing in women’s tennis.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23 and conclude on Sunday, August 8.
Full list of University of Georgia athletes attending Tokyo Olympics
Diving
Freida Lim, Singapore, 10m Platform
Golf
Sepp Straka, Austria
Swimming
Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400m Freestyle Relay
Gunnar Bentz, USA, 200m Butterfly
Nic Fink, USA, 200m Breaststroke
Hali Flickinger, USA, 200m Butterfly / 400m IM
Chase Kalisz, USA, 200m IM / 400m IM
Jay Litherland, USA, 400m IM
Allison Schmitt, USA, 200m Freestyle / 400m Freestyle Relay
Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400m Freestyle Relay
Jack Bauerle, USA, Men’s Assistant Coach
Tennis
Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles
Track & Field
Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon
Elija Godwin, USA, Relays
Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100m
Lynna Irby, USA, Relays
Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200m / 400m
Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump
Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump
Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon
Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon
Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon
Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100m / 200m (Paralympic Games)
Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon
