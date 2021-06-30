Preseason All-American lists highlights contrast between JT Daniels, Florida quarterback Emroy Jones

Florida quarterback Emory Jones and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels could not be more different in terms of skillset. The latter is a prototypical pocket pass that is at his best attacking the intermediate parts of the field. While he has a great arm, he lacks athleticism due to an ACL injury he suffered his sophomore season at USC. Jones meanwhile has patiently waited his turn to start for the Florida Gators. He’s shown he can be a threat with his legs and has a big arm. But his accuracy has left something to be desired.

Daniels has 15 careers starts, with four of them coming for Georgia last year. Those four starts impressed some, as the Bulldogs went 4-0 with Daniels starting. There’s a thought that with a more normal offseason, Daniels can build off his finish to 2020. That’s why some peg Daniels as one of the top signal-callers in the SEC. Jones meanwhile gets to start for a proven play-caller in Mullen. Jones was a higher-rated prospect than the likes of Nick Fitzgerald and Dak Prescott, who had a lot of success with Mullen in his time at Mississippi State. That potential, which might be even higher than Daniels, is why some see Jones as a possible All-SEC quarterback.

Jones was named to the Third Team on both Phil Steele’s and Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-SEC team. Daniels meanwhile landed on the Second Team for Steele, but was left off of Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Daniels threw for 10 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. His 10.3 yards per attempts number is the highest among any returning Power 5 quarterback. Jones conversely completed only 56 percent of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt. He had two touchdown passes while throwing one interception over 32 passing attempts. The junior was far more productive on the ground, rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns.