WATCH: Four hard truths about the 2021 Georgia football team
Georgia enters the 2021 season with plenty of promise. The Bulldogs offense seems poised to take the next step under Todd Monken, while Georgia has what should be an elite front seven. Georgia has also recruited at an elite level in recent years to address some of the departures.
But that wealth of talent does help cover up for some of the issues that still face this Georgia team. Despite tons of hype, JT Daniels did play just four games in the 2021 season. The offensive line struggled to end the season and there are still questions about who might play left tackle.
Georgia has brought in at least two transfers to address concerns in the secondary, but will the group have developed enough chemistry in time for the Clemson game? And how will the Bulldogs go about replacing Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson?
The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams address some of the concerns Georgia has going into the season.
Sentell’s hard truth: Daniels’ limited sample size is still worth monitoring before crowning him as one of the top quarterbacks in the spot.
Griffith’s hard truth: Georgia needs to address the left tackle position to help improve its offensive line, whether it be with Jamaree Salyer, Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims.
Riley’s hard truth: Even with the transfer additions, Georgia’s secondary will still have some kinks to work out in the Clemson game.
Adams’ hard truth: Georgia needs really big seasons from Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson, as the outside linebacker room is not as deep as it has been in recent years.
Among some of the other topics discussed:
- Which Georgia players will benefit from the NIL legislation?
- How does Kirby Smart feel about NIL legislation?
- Which Georgia players can end the season as All-SEC/All-Americans?
- What impact will College Football Playoff expansion have on the sport?
- Are we underrating the impact of fans?
Cover 4 live airs on Thursday night on the DawgNation social channels at 7:30(ish) p.m.
More Georgia football storylines from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: UGA continues impressive streak of hosting top recruits
- Georgia football offseason stays spicy with 3 big mysteries
- 5-star 2023 QB Arch Manning set to visit UGA over the next two days
- Georgia football talent ‘edge’ isn’t as significant as some think
- Georgia pass game soaring through offseason, 4 receiver updates
- WATCH: How JT Daniels can end 2021 season as SEC’s top quarterback
- Kojo Antwi: Prized in-state WR examines the tough home stretch of his recruitment
UGA News
- WATCH: Four hard truths about the 2021 Georgia football team
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will like 4-star WR’s thoughts on the Bulldogs offense
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans roll their eyes at Lane Kiffin’s jab at Kirby Smart
- Georgia’s Jack Bauerle selected for Tokyo Olympics, 7 Bulldog swimmers top Team USA
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s undeniably enjoying a better offseason than last year