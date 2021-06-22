Kojo Antwi: Prized in-state WR examines the tough home stretch of his recruitment

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with highly sought in-state recruiting target Kojo Antwi as he moves closer to his July 5 decision date. ============================================================= Kojo Antwi chose his words well on Tuesday at the Lutzie 43 Foundation 7-on-7 event at Lassiter High School.

That said, his eyes and expressions answered the big remaining questions of his recruitment just about as well as anything he said. The nation’s No. 16 WR per the 247Sports Composite has been the toast of the town for four towns now with one more to go. He is getting the A++ pitches that some of the nation’s elite programs can muster up. The 4-star from Lambert High School in Metro Atlanta has taken official visits to Georgia, Texas A&M and Ohio State in successive weekends this month. There was also a big unofficial visit to Alabama.

He will take one more official visit to USC this weekend and then he will have a whole lot of thinking to do. Antwi is making his college decision public on July 5. That’s the date he chose to honor his mother, Martha, on her birthday. “Right now it is a little stressful,” he said. “It is stressful because all of the schools I am looking at are recruiting me hard and they all have good programs. So it is going to be a really hard decision.” He said a great many interesting things in a break from the action at the 7-on-7 event. Let’s try to touch on the very high points first before zooming in on each specific school. Antwi said he will not squeeze in a repeat or a return trip to any of the schools on his list. The official visits will stands as the first, best and last looks for each program.

“I’m just looking for who is going to be real with me and not just recruit me because I’m good,” he said. “Just tell me what I need to fix and how to coach me and develop me into the best player I can be.”

He said the decision will come down to Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC. Alabama is not in that group of final contenders, he said.

Antwi said he is privately sorting between two of those four contenders as the school he is most strongly considering committing to.

With not a nanosecond of hesitation, he said USC was the school that has convinced him he could come right in and catch a bunch of balls as a true freshman. “It would be great to play my freshman year,” he said. “I’m not looking to play right away. I’m really trying to get developed and see where my potential is in the future.”

He has privately changed his mind about his decision a couple of times already. “It is hard, man,” he said. “At one time you are thinking of this school and all the perks about that and then it is another school and the perks about that as well.”

His parents and family are preaching the academic side of this decision. That will not be eclipsed by anything related to the field. “Great academics,” he said. “My parents preach that. They want me to get a great degree out of college. That’s probably the most important thing to me.”

Antwi could not determine which visit has been his best up to this point so far.

Antwi could not determine which visit has been his best up to this point so far.

Kojo Antwi: What is the biggest plus for each of his four finalists? We chose a relatively simple topic that allowed Antwi to focus on the real big thing his mind goes to for each of the three schools he has seen so far. He will see USC this week. Ohio State: "[Receivers] coach [Brian] Hartline. The receiver room that they have over there. He's developing them and sending two first-rounders to the league next year and possibly another two the next year. He's all about detail as well."

Texas A&M: “The biggest plus for them is what they are building over there. The potential of competing for a ‘natty’ for maybe the next two or three years. They had a really good class last year and they are trying to build a really good class this year. You know I have family there as well.”

Georgia: “The home state. I think the biggest plus is [receivers] Coach [Cortez] Hankton and him being real with me. Him being a genuine guy and wanting to develop me into the best player I can be.” What does he need to see from USC this weekend? “We’ll have to see,” he said. “It will just depend on what they have in store for me. I’m not looking for anything in particular. I’m just really going to see how they recruit me and how that official visit goes.” He could not put his finger on the school which seemed to be the best academic fit.