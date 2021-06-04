WATCH: The big questions still facing Georgia after Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick additions

Georgia entered the week with some major question marks with regards to the 2021 team. It had no starting experience at the cornerback position. There was also the lingering question as to who replaces George Pickens as Georgia’s most physically gifted wide receiver. So, Kirby Smart went into the transfer portal and emphatically addressed those concerns. The Bulldogs landed cornerback Derion Kendrick. The former Clemson cornerback started 23 games over the past two season for the Tigers. He earned All-ACC honors while doing so.

The next start he makes will likely be against his former team on Sept. 4. Related: Derion Kendrick addition helps Georgia secondary, adds intrigue to Clemson game Georgia also added Arik Gilbert to the arsenal. He caught 35 passes for LSU last season. While Gilbert was a tight end for the Tigers, in addition to being the highest-rated tight end prospect in the history of modern recruiting rankings, he is coming to Georgia to play wide receiver. That checks off two of Georgia’s biggest needs heading into the 2021 season. Related: “X” marks spot where Arik Gilbert could set tone in Georgia football offense For as much talent as Georgia has, it is still not a perfect team. There questions about who will emerge at running back and left tackle. There is also still pressure on JT Daniels to not just play well but improve off how he played at the end of the 2021 season.

