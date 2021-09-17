WATCH: Quarterback questions impact both sides of Georgia-South Carolina game

Entering the South Carolina game, that may be the plan once again. Head coach Kirby Smart has been tight-lipped with regards to his quarterback plans for this week.

Georgia caused quite a stir with its quarterback position last week. With JT Daniels dealing with an oblique injury, the Bulldogs turned to Stetson Bennett to start while rotating Carson Beck in as well.

“JT feels much better. He’s continued to I don’t know if he’s 100 percent but he’s certainly getting closer to that,” Smart said. “Stetson is repping, JT is repping, and Carson’s repping. Stetsons actually got some lower back issues that he strained some stuff but he’s able to go but I don’t know if he’s 100 percent.”

The Bulldogs are also playing a little bit of a guessing game when it to who South Carolina might throw out there at quarterback.

Luke Doty has been making progress while recovering from a preseason foot injury. But the Gamecocks are 2-0 with Watkinsville, Ga., native Zeb Noland under center. With the Georgia defense being as stout as it is, this might not be the game you want to throw a still-recovering Doty back out there.

“You know, it’s just, everyone’s a little different, but the plays they run that aren’t designed for the quarterback, are the same,” Smart said of the South Carolina quarterback situation. “So, the offense doesn’t change based on the quarterback, not a lot of times the mobility might change, but that’s really about it.”

The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell discuss what it all means for this coming Saturday’s game. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Quarterback questions impact both sides of Georgia-South Carolina game