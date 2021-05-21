WATCH: JT Daniels, DJ Uiagalelei to take center stage in Georgia-Clemson opener
There are quite a few similarities between Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
They both come from California powerhouse programs, with Daniels playing for Mater Dai and Uiagalelei doing the same for St. John Bosco.
Daniels and Uiagalelei both impressed in limited duty in 2020. Daniels went 4-0 as a starter for Georgia, tossing 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Uiagalelei threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns in two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame.
And the two quarterbacks each enter the 2021 season with massive expectations. They’ll both be guiding possible College Football Playoff contenders and both are among the top Heisman Trophy contenders.
The Clemson defense will be the toughest Daniels has faced to this point in his time at Georgia. The same could probably be said for Uiagalelei when he takes on the Georgia defense. Whichever quarterback has the better game is probably going to go a long way in determining the winner of the hyped nonconference game.
The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Connor Riley take a deeper look at the two quarterbacks and their strengths on this episode of Cover 4 Live.
Among some of the other topics discussed on the show include:
- Which injured players will Georgia need to play a big role on the 2021 team?
- What kind of an impact can Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have on the team?
- At what point will we see George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock this season?
- How will the California throwing sessions help the chemistry on offense?
- Where does the leadership come from on Georgia’s 2021 team?
- Which current Georgia assistant will be the best head coach?
Cover 4 Live airs on Thursday night at 7:40 p.m. ET. You can watch live on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.
