How Georgia football, other elite teams have used the transfer portal this offseason
Georgia football has twice dipped into the transfer portal to address its needs. First the Bulldogs brought in West Virginia safety Tykee Smith in April.
In May, Georgia brought in Alabama safety Brandon Turnage after Major Burns entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at LSU.
With the NCAA changing its transfer rules this offseason, a number of schools have been more active in the transfer portal than in years past. Even the elite teams in the sport, such as Oklahoma and Alabama.
The Crimson Tide brought in Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o and Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams. The two players not only have Power 5 experience but they’ve also played against Alabama, doing so during Alabama’s 2020 season.
Like the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma took advantage of the exodus of talent at Tennessee. The Sooners brought in running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and safety Key Lawrence. Oklahoma also brought in Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, giving them four transfers from the SEC.
Add in all that SEC talent and it’s easy to see why some have Oklahoma as the No. 1 ranked team in the country to start the 2021 season.
Conversely, Clemson and Ohio State have not yet added anyone via the transfer portal. Those two programs have players transfer out — Williams to Alabama for the Buckeyes and Mike Jones going from Clemson to LSU. — but none transfer in at this point. Ohio State also recently saw former 5-star safety Tyreke Johnson enter the transfer portal.
North Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida have all brought in players that should help their teams this season thanks to the transfer portal. Among the names to watch include Demarkus Bowman now at Florida and Ty Chandler, who joined the Tar Heels.
Smith is expected to be a key piece of the Georgia defense, likely starting at the “star” position. He earned Third Team All-American honors at West Virginia in 2020. Turnage meanwhile is seen as a replacement for Burns.
The best player on Georgia’s roster in 2021 may have come through the transfer portal, though JT Daniels came to Georgia from USC prior to the 2020 season. He started four games for the Bulldogs at the quarterback position, throwing 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. Georgia also went 4-0 in those starts.
If players are hoping to be eligible for the 2021 season, they’ll have to notify their current school of their intent to transfer by July 1.
The Bulldogs could still add to their roster, as Georgia still does not have any players with starting experience at cornerback. Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick still has not yet announced where he might be playing for the 2021 season.
Georgia could also add a wide receiver to address the George Pickens injury. There is still some question about where former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert might play in 2021 as well at this point in time.
The Bulldogs are set to begin summer workouts in June, fall practice in August and then the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte when they take on Clemson.
