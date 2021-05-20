How Georgia football, other elite teams have used the transfer portal this offseason

Georgia football has twice dipped into the transfer portal to address its needs. First the Bulldogs brought in West Virginia safety Tykee Smith in April. In May, Georgia brought in Alabama safety Brandon Turnage after Major Burns entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at LSU. Related: WATCH: What Georgia football needs from transfer defensive back Tykee Smith

With the NCAA changing its transfer rules this offseason, a number of schools have been more active in the transfer portal than in years past. Even the elite teams in the sport, such as Oklahoma and Alabama. The Crimson Tide brought in Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o and Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams. The two players not only have Power 5 experience but they’ve also played against Alabama, doing so during Alabama’s 2020 season. Like the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma took advantage of the exodus of talent at Tennessee. The Sooners brought in running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and safety Key Lawrence. Oklahoma also brought in Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods, giving them four transfers from the SEC.

Add in all that SEC talent and it’s easy to see why some have Oklahoma as the No. 1 ranked team in the country to start the 2021 season. Related: Georgia jumps Clemson in ESPN’s post-spring top-25 rankings Conversely, Clemson and Ohio State have not yet added anyone via the transfer portal. Those two programs have players transfer out — Williams to Alabama for the Buckeyes and Mike Jones going from Clemson to LSU. — but none transfer in at this point. Ohio State also recently saw former 5-star safety Tyreke Johnson enter the transfer portal.