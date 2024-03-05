Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2152 (March 4, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can the hilarious reason why Florida’s top running back decided to transfer to UGA.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have plenty of reasons to laugh at Florida

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some rough news of late for Florida that UGA fans will certainly enjoy.

15-minute mark: I discuss what the reaction to Amarius Mims at the NFL combine says about UGA.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on 5-star OL David Sanders and 5-star DL Elijah Griffin.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.