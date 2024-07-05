Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2238 (July 5th, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why some of the nation’s top recruiting experts think the Dawgs are loading up on defense again. Plus, Jake Fromm joins the show.

CBS ‘nationwide warning’ about UGA’s ‘terrifying’ 2025 recruiting class

Beginning of the show: A look at what one national outlet is saying about UGA’s potential haul on the defensive side for the 2025 class.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some growing confidence for Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.