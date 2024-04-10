Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2179 (April 10 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA is unique that it plays pretty much real football during its spring game.

Georgia Football Podcast: Celebrating the best thing about G-Day

Beginning of the show: A look at why G-Day is better than most other spring football games across college football and what that should mean for UGA fans on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss what Gunner Stockton says he’s hoping to accomplish with another chance to impress this weekend.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Bear Alexander entering the transfer portal again.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.