On episode No. 2153 (March 5, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest reason why Shane Beamer is upset with Kirby Smart. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show. Later, a look at why this college quarterback with a famous name is opting out of College Football '25.

Georgia football podcast: More details on an SEC coach being really angry with Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: A look at Shane Beamer’s frustration with UGA and Kirby Smart after James Coley left South Carolina to become WRs coach with the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s status as the favorite in the SEC in 2024 and describe what a conference championship could mean for the Bulldogs in a season in which the league is expanding and the competition appears tougher than ever.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Arch Manning reportedly opting out of the new EA Sports college football video game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.