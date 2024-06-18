Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2226 (June 18, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at comments made by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe about UGA in the SEC Championship game. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by to talk about how the UGA defense will be improved in 2024. Brandon will also take a look at SEC teams dominating in the College World Series.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans fired up about old comment from Alabama QB

Beginning of the show: A look at a comment from Alabama QB Jalen Milroe orginally spoken in December that’s earned renewed attention from UGA fans this week.

15-minute mark: I discuss two pieces of good news for former Dawgs now in the NFL.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including UGA QB commit Ryan Montgomery getting a chance to impress at the Elite 11 finals.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.