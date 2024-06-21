Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2229 (June 21, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at how UGA is having to battle negative recruiting following a hot streak in the 2025 class. Brandon will also dive into what to expect from Oscar Delp as he steps into a bigger role this season. Later in the show, DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell stops by with the latest on how UGA commit Ryan Montgomery performed at this week’s Elite 11 camp. Finally he will close out the week with the Long Finnish.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s recruiting momentum is apparently becoming a problem for rival programs

Beginning of the show: A look at some possible negative recruiting against UGA and a discussion about what Kirby Smart is doing about it.

15-minute mark: I address some of the buzz around UGA tight end Oscar Delp.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some of the league’s players being touted as possible breakout stars this season by Pro Football Focus.

55-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.