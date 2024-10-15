Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2307 (Oct 15, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams presents questions the media has about UGA ahead of their showdown against Texas. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley and the former UGA QB Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the path to victory for UGA against Texas. Later, a look at what we learned from Tennessee’s win vs. Florida.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum rips UGA as ‘hard team to watch’

Beginning of the show: I discuss some criticism of UGA from Paul Finebaum and explain why I think UGA can still win on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss the reaction a shove on the sideline Saturday involving Kirby Smart and Mississippi State’s quarterback and preview the battle between Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I react to some breaking news involving where Georgia’s game vs. Georgia Tech will be played in 2025.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.