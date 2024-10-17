Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2309 (Oct 17, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams breaks down how Kirby Smart has suddenly become college football’s most hated man. Connor Riley also stops by to talk UGA vs. Texas.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has suddenly become college football’s most hated man

Beginning of the show: A look at the sudden criticism mounting around Kirby Smart and a discussion about whether it’s fair.

15-minute mark: I discuss why supposed smart bettors are lining up to back Texas on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley pinch hits for Terrence Edwards, who had a scheduling conflict for today’s show.

40-minute mark: I take look at other SEC headlines including LSU coach Brian Kelly being unhappy with his fans for storming the field after beating Ole Miss last week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.