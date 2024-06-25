Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2231 (June 25, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the latest recruiting wins for the Georgia Bulldogs as 5-star Isaiah Gibson and 4-star Dontrell Glover both committed on Monday. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley will share what the two commits will bring to Athens and later in the show Brandon will take a look at Alabama’s recent success on the recruiting trail.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star edge Isaiah Gibson had the perfect comment about committing to UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson’s commitment to UGA.

15-minute mark: Reaction to in-state offensive lineman Dontrell Glover also offering the Bulldogs his pledge.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some speculation about whether UGA baseball coach Wes Johnson could emerge as a candidate for the recently-opened position at Texas.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.