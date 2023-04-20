Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s top players suggests big intentions for upcoming season

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,929 (April 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA defensive back Javon Bullard posted on social media that suggests he has big goals for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s top players suggest big intentions for the upcoming season

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was one of the Bulldogs’ top players down the stretch of what turned out to be another national championship season, but according to Bullard, the best for him at UGA might be still yet to come.

I’ll discuss what Bullard posted on social media on today’s show and talk about how he fits into the Bulldogs secondary this season with a possible position switch on tap after playing most of last season at the star.