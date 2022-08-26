Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,765 (Aug. 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about Alabama and his prediction that the Crimson Tide will win the SEC this season over Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit warns UGA about Alabama

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has made his prediction for Alabama for the upcoming season and it comes with a warning for teams such as Georgia about what to expect from the Crimson Tide after Alabama came up short for the national championship season. I’ll share my retort to Herbstreit’s commentary on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share a draft analyst’s take on UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter and explain why the praise Carter is getting doesn’t seem to be going to his head, but instead, seems to be motivating him to follow a similar path to the three defensive linemen drafted in the first round off last year’s team for the Bulldogs.