Georgia football podcast: Rival fan base sure to hate UGA player’s latest NIL deal

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was one of the Bulldogs’ most pivotal players down the stretch in what became a second straight national championship season for UGA.

Perhaps no moment for Bullard last year was more memorable than a key hit late in the Peach Bowl win vs. Ohio State that dislodged the football from wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- preventing what would have been a touchdown. Unfortunately, Harrison was also injured on the play and many Buckeyes fans feel Bullard’s hit should’ve been ruled as targeting despite numerous explanations from rules officials as to why that isn’t the case.