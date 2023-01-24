Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,871 (Jan. 24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a CBS Sports writer said about UGA cornerback Kamari Lassiter and the opportunity for breakout he has in 2023.

Georgia football podcast: Emerging star already earning buzz for 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia is expected to once again have a robust class for the NFL draft this spring, but at least one writer has also taken a peak ahead to next season, and perhaps unsurprisingly, sees some impressive talent remaining ahead of next year’s draft too.

I’ll talk more about that topic on today’s show and explain why players such as cornerback Kamari Lassiter could fill an important role for the Bulldogs as they earn new levels of buzz.