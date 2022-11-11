Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,820 (Nov. 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during an interview Thursday night.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart makes surprising statement about UGA’s goals

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN Thursday night and shared some candid remarks on a number of topics. I’ll share some of his comments on today’s show and provide my reaction to what Smart had to say.

10-minute mark: I discuss the mindset in place for UGA’s players as they finish preparations for Mississippi State, and explain why a familiar message from UGA is possibly being delivered by some unlikely sources.